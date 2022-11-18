United States.- Although it is true that many times social networks can bring more harm than benefits, in the last few hours the case of a girl who managed to save a classmate from her school by putting into practice a maneuver he learned on the video platform Youtube.

According to what was released by the agency PAthe heroine of this story was identified as Essie Collierwho with only 9 years of age was able to save the life of a student.

It was detailed that the student from the Fratt elementary school, in WisconsinUnited States, implemented the Heimlich maneuver when one of her classmates choked while she was eating.

It was during the break to taste the food when Collier realized that something was not right with one of his fellow students, when he witnessed how the girl “held her neck”, according to the words of the minor.

By witnessing the drowning of the elementary school student, the 9-year-old girl made the decision to run as fast as possible towards her in order to help her, because she had in mind what to do.

Likewise, the teacher Samantha Bradshaw, who was also in the classroom, could see how Essie ran like “a kind of dart” towards her classmate, despite the fact that she had not even managed to understand what was happening yet, according to what she said. marked by the middle RT.

Thus, upon reaching the choking student, the 9-year-old girl wrapped her arms around her and began to perform the Heimlich maneuver, which she had learned when i was 7 years old watching a video on YouTube.

Essie Collier managed, in this way, to clear her partner’s airways, and it was a matter of moments before the minor began to breathe correctly again.

For her quick action, Essie Collier is expected to be recognized for her heroism at a school board meeting this November. Likewise, the student was recognized by her teacher, who assured that she had never before “seen a student react in that way.”