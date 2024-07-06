Tower of God is an anime adaptation of the work of Lee Jong Hui, better known by his pseudonym Slave in Utero (SIU). The first season was adapted by Telecom Animation (Orange, Lupin, Nagatoro-san, Astro Note), and the second will change studio, it will be in charge of The Answer Studio (Golgo 13).

The first season of Tower of God It had thirteen episodes and was released in 2020. A second season is expected to arrive in the summer of 2024. It is a Korean installment that began to be published on LINE Webtoon. The installment is still in publication and is usually released on Mondays.

Tower of God season 2: when is episode 1 coming out?

On Sunday, July 7, 2024, chapter 1 of the second season of Tower of God. The last chapter of the first season shows us everything from a new perspective, Rachel’s, so we can better understand her ideology.

At the moment, Tower of God It has 598 chapters of manwha that you can read here.

Source: The Answer Studio

Tower of God season 2: what time does episode 1 come out?

The launch time for Japan was announced for 11:00 p.m. However, it remains to be seen whether the platform will do a simulcast. If so, the delivery would be arriving in Mexico at 8:30 a.m. The tentative times would be as follows:

Mexico: 8:30 am

El Salvador: 8:30 am

Guatemala: 8:30 am

Costa Rica: 8:30 am

Nicaragua: 8:30 am

Honduras: 8:30 am

Colombia: 9:30 am

Ecuador: 9:30 am

Panama: 9:30 am

Peru: 9:30 am

Dominican Republic: 10:30 am

Puerto Rico: 10:30 am

Venezuela: 10:30 am

Paraguay: 10:30 am

Bolivia: 10:30 am

Cuba: 10:30 am

Argentina: 11:30 am

Uruguay: 11:30 am

Brazil: 11:30 am

Chile: 11:30 am

And you, where do you expect the new season of Tower of God?

Tower of God Season 2: Where can I watch episode 1?

In Japan the title is released through Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, among others. However, Crunchyroll was in charge of distributing the first season, and will also be in charge of the second. You can watch both installments on their platform. Check out here.

A mysterious world returns for shonen lovers.

Tower of God: What is it?

Tower of God follows the story of Rachel and Baam, a pair of kids who live in the darkness, but long to climb a tower that, according to legend, if they reach the top could grant them any wish they want, however, it is obvious that it will not be easy, there will be many levels full of tests, and the young people will be separated.

It is certainly an interesting and overwhelming adventure. It is finally back after such a long time!

