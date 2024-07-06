Last May, Google revealed its plans to integrate Gemini’s artificial intelligence into Gmailto make interacting with emails much simpler for all users. Now, It was recently revealed that this is already underway.

According to SmartDroid, the integration of Gemini into Gmail is now available. Specifically, the artificial intelligence language model allows the full potential of the mail system to be used, not only in the web version, but also in the application available on mobile devices. Among the functions already available, we find the possibility of summarizing email threads, suggesting responses to messages we have received, compose emails, find specific information in our inbox, including Google Drive filesthrough various questions, and is able to answer our doubts related to the system.

In the web version, We can access Gemini through a sidebar, while in the mobile version it is available through small buttons. In this way, Google’s commitment to user experience through artificial intelligence has become clear, something that they will surely expand in the future. In related topics, Google searches undergo a great change. Similarly, Google cancels YouTube premium accounts.

Author’s Note:

It’s interesting how all the companies have embraced artificial intelligence. Usually, these kinds of innovations are abandoned, but it seems that artificial intelligence is here to stay.

Via: SmartDroid