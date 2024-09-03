Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, the 13th edition of the International Government Communication Forum, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, will kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah, under the slogan “Flexible Governments… Innovative Communication”.“

The forum hosts more than 250 speakers with expertise and experience to discuss many important topics within 18 diverse platforms, presenting their visions, experiences and summaries of their expertise, with the aim of coming up with recommendations and initiatives that put the countries of the world before future communication strategies and practices that enhance its contribution to achieving comprehensive and sustainable development..

This year’s edition of the forum offers more than 160 diverse events, including main and side sessions, inspiring speeches, a training program that includes 40 capacity-building sessions, in addition to workshops and forums targeting youth, and platforms to showcase the latest academic research and theses in communication sciences, with the support and sponsorship of more than 40 local, regional and international partners..

(Local, Arab and international figures)

The list of speakers at the 13th edition of the International Government Communication Forum includes a group of influential local, Arab and international figures, including His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, His Excellency Simon Robert Covey, one of the most prominent global voices on climate and sustainability issues, Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Director General of the National Media Office, Dr. Ahmed Al Awadhi, Senior Vice President for Community and Government Affairs and Director of the Emirates Genome Program, and His Excellency Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council..

Prominent names participating in the forum include Moroccan engineer and inventor Rachid Yazmi, global economist Justin Lin, Japanese economist Professor Fumio Hayashi, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, adventurer Anneli Pompeii, Hector Monsegur, founder of a cybersecurity startup, British explorer Bear Grylls, Captain Maya Ghazal, the first Syrian refugee to obtain a pilot’s license, Canadian star and humanitarian content creator Zachary Derenoski, and Dr. Alan Smithson, co-founder ofMetaVRse.

Dr. Nader Al-Ghazal, a certified consultant in digital transformation from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will also participate in the forum. (MIT)David Lallemant, Head of the Disaster Analysis Lab for Society in Singapore, Egyptian media figure Moataz El Demerdash, and Professor Emmanuel Azad Monesar, President of the International Business Academy (Middle East and North Africa) and Professor of Health Policy and Systems Research at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government. The forum’s activities will be presented by His Excellency Mohammed Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and Egyptian media figure Osama Mounir..

(Five main themes of the event)

The forum’s agenda is divided into five main themes: “The Impact of Government Communication on Economic Resilience,” “Communication and Adventure Tourism to Develop the Tourism Economy,” “The Role of Effective Communication in Attracting Talents as a Wealth for Nations,” “The Future of Government Communication in a Virtual World,” and “Direct Communication and Multidimensional Personal Interaction.”“

The forum discusses the importance of innovative communication in light of the world’s governments’ tendency to adopt the concept of flexible governments to enhance innovation and develop future opportunities, by taking advantage of technological solutions, to contribute to enhancing global efforts to confront common challenges and achieve comprehensive sustainable development, and support economic flexibility, food and environmental security..

(Strategic Partnerships)

The main sessions of the forum will witness strategic partners with du, a subsidiary of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, ARADA, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, and Sharjah Media City (Shams).