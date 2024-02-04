In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him), to complete the development of the road network infrastructure, to accommodate the needs of urban development and population growth, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince. Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) signed an agreement with (Shamal Holding), a leading investment company that manages a diversified portfolio of investments, experiences and exceptional assets, under which the Authority will implement direct entrances and exits to Dubai Harbour, including the construction of a bridge with a capacity of two lanes in each direction, with a length of 1,500 meters. meters, extending from Sheikh Zayed Road to the Dubai Harbour, which is an exceptional waterfront that includes the largest yacht marinas in the Middle East.

Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, expressed his pleasure at signing the agreement with Shamal Holding Company, to implement a project to provide a direct entrance and exit to (Dubai Harbour) to facilitate residents and visitors’ access to the area.

Al Tayer said: A 1,500-metre-long bridge will be implemented, with a capacity of two lanes in each direction, and a total capacity estimated at about 6,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. The bridge extends from the fifth intersection on Sheikh Zayed Road (near the American University in Dubai), passing through the intersection of Al Naseem Street with… Al Falak Street, passing over the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, reaching Dubai Harbor Street.

He added: The project also includes implementing development and surface improvements at four intersections extending along the bridge, which are the fifth intersection on Sheikh Zayed Road, the intersection of Al Falak Street with Al Naseem Street, the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street with Al Naseem Street, and Dubai Harbor Street. When completed, the project will contribute to enhancing the flow of traffic and reducing travel time from 12 minutes to 3 minutes.

For his part, Abdullah bin Habtoor, CEO of Commercial Affairs at Shamal Holding Company, the company that owns and developed Dubai Harbour, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with the Roads and Transport Authority to complete this strategic project, which is a major turning point for completing the development of the Dubai Harbour area, in line with our plans.” And our aspirations are to provide the best in terms of quality of life and the well-being of residents and visitors in our integrated communities. The bridge, when completed, will provide free traffic to and from the Dubai Harbour area, which occupies an exceptional location on the picturesque waterfront of the Emirate of Dubai. This project comes as part of our commitment to continue implementing our current development plans. We also value the unlimited support and cooperation of the Roads and Transport Authority to achieve the future aspirations of the Emirate of Dubai in all our projects.”

It is worth noting that Dubai Harbor is unique in its distinguished location between Bluewaters Island and Palm Jumeirah, and close to Dubai's most famous landmarks such as Burj Al Arab and Expo Dubai, and includes many living, shopping and entertainment options. Dubai Harbor also hosts Skydive Dubai, which has a take-off runway 770 meters long, extending 550 meters into the waters of the Arabian Gulf.