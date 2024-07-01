eastasiasoft announces that it will handle the Western distribution of Tokyo Clanpooltitle developed by Compile Heart. The Dungeon RPG will be released in Europe during 2024 on Nintendo Switch and PCbut a specific release date has not yet been established.

The game will be available digitally and in the exclusive physical edition for Play-Asia. This will be available in a Standard version and in a Limited Edition of which only 3,000 copies will be madeinside which we will find a copy of the game, the soundtrack CD, an artbook, the game manual, a sheet of stickers, a poster and a numbered certificate of authenticity.

We leave you now with the opening of the game, wishing you as always a good viewing!

Tokyo Clanpool – Opening

Source: eastasiasoft