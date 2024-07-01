Formula 2 driver Franco Colapinto will make his Formula 1 debut for Williams in FP1 at the British Grand Prix, replacing regular driver Logan Sargeant.

Williams sporting director Sven Smeets said this opportunity was a “reward” for Colapinto’s promising start to the season in F2.

The 21-year-old Argentinian, member of the Williams Racing Driver Academy and driver of MP Motorsport, is currently fifth in the championship, after taking victory in the Imola Sprint Race and second place in the main races in Barcelona and the Red Bull Ring.

“Franco has had a very encouraging start to his debut F2 season and we are delighted to reward his performances over the last two years with his first FP1 session,” said Smeets.

“We are proud of our Williams Racing Driver Academy group and it is important for us to give them the opportunity to progress and have these important opportunities to move up the ladder.”

“Showcasing our talent at our home race at Silverstone is a great moment and, of course, it will be a great day for Argentinian F1 fans.”

Franco Colapinto, Williams Racing Academy Photo by: Dutch Photo Agency

Colapinto moved up to F2 after two positive seasons in Formula 3, where he finished fourth in the standings last season.

His CV also boasts prototype experience, with an overall victory in the European Le Mans Series in 2021, alongside former Williams F1 driver Nyck de Vries and Roman Rusinov at Paul Ricard.

He has already had his first experience with an F1 car, testing the team’s 2023 FW45 at the Rookie Test in Abu Dhabi.

Williams are evaluating all options to partner Alexander Albon in 2025, with Sargeant’s future at the team becoming increasingly uncertain.

Having expressed a preference for a driver who has already won races in F1, he has held discussions with Esteban Ocon and former driver Valtteri Bottas, while Carlos Sainz continues to evaluate options that include a return to Alpine or Sauber, which will become Audi in 2026.

“I have so many emotions,” Colapinto said. “I’m extremely happy and it’s a very important moment in my life and career. I’ll prepare myself as best I can; I’ll do a lot of laps in the simulator and study the details needed to drive this year’s car.”

“I’m really looking forward to trying out the new car after driving last year’s car in Abu Dhabi. To be able to drive it on a track like Silverstone is a privilege, it’s one of my favourite circuits and to drive it at the team’s home race means a lot.”

“I wish all the Argentine fans to enjoy FP1 as I will! It is an important moment for our country and I am very grateful for all the support that has been given to me. I will give my best to make you proud!”.