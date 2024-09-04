This project comes within the framework of the investment projects package that Jordan signed with the Emirati side at the end of last year, worth 5.5 billion dollars.

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh stressed during his attendance at the signing ceremony of the agreements that this important strategic investment project reflects the depth of the fraternal relations between the two countries.

Al-Khasawneh said: “Today, we signed Emirati investment documents worth 2.3 billion US dollars to link the port of Aqaba to the mining areas in Al-Shidiya and Ghor Al-Safi, noting that these documents and the package of targeted investment projects come within the context of a memorandum of understanding, an agreement and a package of investment projects signed by Jordan with the Emirati side.”

He pointed out that the documents signed constitute an integrated cooperative framework in the railway sector, and will contribute to the transfer of technical expertise and skills in the fields of railway construction and operation.

This vital project extends from the phosphate port and the Aqaba Industrial Port towards the Wadi Al-Yutum area, including two paths, the first towards the Al-Shidiya area and the other towards Ghor Al-Safi, passing through Wadi Araba; to connect the most important mining sites with the industrial port and the phosphate port; and thus contribute to improving logistical and export efficiency, as well as providing direct and indirect job opportunities in the fields of transportation, railways, mining and related sectors.

The project will be implemented within the Jordan Investment Fund Law, and will establish a cooperative framework in the railway sector, contributing to the transfer of technical expertise and skills in the fields of railway construction and operation.

The Prime Minister pointed out that this project needs five years to start the actual operation of the railway, i.e. in 2030; as during the current year 2024 and until the end of 2025, the detailed studies required on the railway tracks and the handling requirements for potash and phosphate will be completed, and the target is to offer tenders for the implementation of the construction works in early 2026.

He explained that the establishment of this railway will enhance Jordan’s logistical and export capabilities with a volume starting at 16 million tons of phosphate and potash products, indicating that this vital project for the Kingdom will link the most important mining sites with the industrial port and the phosphate port to Wadi Al-Yatm in Aqaba, in addition to improving logistical and export efficiency, which will contribute to providing new job opportunities in various logistical fields, mining sectors, railways and other related sectors.

Al-Khasawneh also explained that the railway line will start from the phosphate port and the industrial port in Aqaba to Wadi Al-Yatm in the north to Al-Shidiya, and another line from Wadi Al-Yatm in the west to Ghor Al-Safi via Wadi Araba, noting that this project will be implemented under the umbrella of the Jordan Investment Fund Law and will take 5 years to implement.

The Jordanian Prime Minister pointed out that talks are underway with the UAE to re-establish the idea of ​​establishing a land port in Ma’an, noting that widespread talk about this project may be premature, but the railway project lays the foundation stone for re-establishing the land port in Ma’an in a way that serves the logistics network and the transportation sector in the Kingdom.