Mirror: Epstein Island Visitors Panicked Over Trump Revealing Their Names

Rich and powerful people who visited the island of American financier Jeffrey Epstein began to panic because of the promise of the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to publish a list of their names, reports The Mirror with reference to sources.

“These people are very nervous right now, they are in a panic. Trump’s promise to list names should cause them many sleepless nights. Some of these men are very powerful and rich, they have tried very hard to make sure that no one knows about their connections with Epstein,” one of the victims of the financier’s crimes told the newspaper.

In her opinion, if Trump returns to the White House, then “the days of those who end up on the list will be numbered.”

Earlier, Trump in an interview on the YouTube channel of podcaster Lex Friedman statedthat if given the chance, he would publish a list of people who visited the island of Epstein, who was accused of sex trafficking and relationships with underage girls.