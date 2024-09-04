The American film director Tim Burton was honored with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, at a ceremony in which he was accompanied by the actors of his latest film, ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’, which opens in cinemas this Friday.

Filmmaker Tim Burton, 66, unveiled star number 2,788, cheered on by hundreds of fans who gathered outside ‘Hollywood Toys & Costumes’, a well-known Halloween store where it was decided to immortalize his name.

Tim Burton’s Happiness

“When I found out (the star) would be here I almost started crying because I’ve been coming here since I was a little kid and the store hasn’t changed at all,” he said.

Michael Keaton, Tim Burton and Winona Ryder attend a ceremony honoring Tim Burton with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California (USA). EFE/Nina Prommer

The film celebrity was accompanied by the actors Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton protagonists of ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’the sequel to the hit 1988 film ‘Beetlejuice’ which opens this Friday and also stars Jenna Ortega (‘Wednesday’) and her partner, Monica Bellucci (‘Maléna’).

Both Ryder and Keaton, who were part of the cast of the first installment of ‘Beetlejuice’, They celebrated the creativity, originality and contribution of their “great friend” to cinema.

“Tim has such a beautiful and unique understanding of the human heart.

Know the pain of the misunderstood, the weird and the unusual.

“She doesn’t just understand them, she celebrates them. Whether they’re outsiders, weirdos, scary or funny, she gives them depth, humor and always a certain chivalry, and she gives them their dignity,” Ryder said in a speech as the ceremony’s guest of honor.

A legacy of film

Tim Burton (1958) grew up in Burbank, in Los Angeles County, and attended the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts), where he studied character animation and created his first short films.

While working at Disney in 1982, he directed his first short film, ‘Vincent’, a 6-minute black-and-white film that tells the story of an introverted 7-year-old boy named Vincent Malloy, who dreams of being just like his idol, American actor Vincent Price.

Under his distinctive style and dark-gothic theme, coined as “Burtonian”, His works include numerous titles, such as ‘Corpse Bride’, ‘Batman’, ‘Edward Scissorhands’ (‘Edward Scissorhands’) or ‘Planet of the Apes’.

With ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’, he won the 2007 Golden Globe for Best Film (Musical or Comedy).

Films such as ‘Ed Wood’ (1994), ‘Sleepy Hollow’ (1999), ‘Big Fish’ (2003) or ‘Alice in Wonderland’ (2010) have received numerous Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards and Golden Globe nominations and awards, consolidating his status as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time.