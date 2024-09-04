Tesla is preparing to expand the range of its Model Y SUV. Or rather, to expand the Model Y itself: it seems that the American car manufacturer is thinking of creating a six-seater version of its electric SUV: its production could start as early as by the end of next year in China, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tesla Model Y Six-Seater

In this sense, Tesla would have asked suppliers to prepare accordingly for a double-digit increase in production of the Model Y at its Gigafactory in Shanghai: how much the new production standards for the model will amount to is not yet clear. Let us remember that Tesla is planning an expansion of the Model Y range: the next variant of the American company’s electric SUV will have five seats and will be launched in early 2025 instead of by the end of 2024 as originally planned.

Strategy for China

The decision to introduce a six-seater variant of the Model Y on the Chinese market demonstrates how the company led by Elon Musk has a different strategy in the Asian country compared to the United States, where on the contrary it is giving priority to the technology of autonomous driving and to the development of robotaxi. The market speaks clearly from this point of view: Tesla Model Y is the car best selling in China considering all engines with sales from January to June of 207,800 units, even if BYD’s Seagull sedan is catching up.