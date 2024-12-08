If we could only choose one accessory to make our outfits look completely different and special, we would be clear about it: a bag This complement, if chosen appropriately, can help us forge our style, as it provides personality and makes a ‘look’ unique. Although of course, taking into account that in Spain and the rest of the world we are going through the era of ‘fast fashion’, it is very difficult to be completely exclusive with a bag, since, in general, all women go to the same stores. ‘low cost’ to find ours.

However, each time, these brands make it easier for us to make our bags our own so that, when we go out on the street, we do not encounter fifteen other girls wearing the same accessory as ours or, at least, we can boast that they have a different detail. And by this we mean the opportunity that brands like Parfois give us to personalize bags that we want to buy. So, it is definitely not necessary to spend a lot of money on luxury bags to dress differently from the rest, unless we want to treat ourselves.

Returning to the case of Parfois, we have reviewed the Portuguese firm’s website to identify which three customizable bags could be profitable for us to purchase today and use for a lifetime, because we have selected them with characteristics that They do not go out of style and can be used always. Therefore, you will quickly realize that they are basic structures and neutral colors. Furthermore, to further amortize its use, the three models we have chosen can always be used on three occasions: for everyday use, for going out to parties and for traveling or going to work. Let’s see them!

Parfois customizable shopper bag

This customizable Parfois bag made with textured fabric, adjustable and removable shoulder strap, With a main compartment with zipper closure and magnet closure on the sides, it will become the perfect ally to put everything you need during a trip, a long day at work and even going to the gym – if we only carry the essentials – thanks to its ideal size and ‘shopper’ type shape. Two letters can be added to screen-print the personalization on the upper part of the garment (choose between beige, maroon or black) for an additional 3.00 euros. (REF.: 223610. Price: 29.99 euros).

Parfois Customizable Shoulder Bag

In a completely opposite style and designed more for day to day, we find in Parfois this shoulder bag made of leather It has the perfect dimensions to fit everything we need for an afternoon of shopping or a family outing. It can also be made as a shoulder bag. and it has the most original stud details on its handle. The process to personalize it would be the same as in the previous model: pay 3.00 euros more than the price of the bag and choose if we want to engrave the two letters (normally they would be our initials) in gold or silver. (REF.: 222631. Price: 69.99 euros).

Parfois Chain Crossbody Bag

If what we want is a unique bag for situations such as going out partying or attending special events, We would opt for this padded model with chain handle, since this is where its personalization success lies: metal can be add charm type letters to make our bag unique. Each of the pieces costs 3.99 euros and we can choose to put our full name, our initials or a phrase that we like. What is certain is that we will no longer confuse it with that of our friends. (REF.: 226959. Price: 23.99 euros).





