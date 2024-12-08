The maximum base grows by 2.8%, plus another 1.2% of the stop and 0.8% of the Intergenerational Equity Mechanism,’ and remains at 59,000 euros
The increase is not proportional to the increase in the maximum pension, which rises by 2.9%, up to 3,267 euros
The new year will come loaded with extra contributions and taxes to face the progressive landing of the ‘boomers’ in the system, the generation of 14 million people who began to retire in 2023 after long careers of contributions and pensions…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#contributions #million #workers #increased #euros #year #January
Leave a Reply