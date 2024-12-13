

12/13/2024



Updated at 2:15 p.m.





Down to the last detail He is ready for what will be the legend’s last game Jesus Navas in it Sánchez-Pizjuánthis Saturday against Celta. In honor of the palace, the Pimienta team will wear a special t-shirt with motifs dedicated to Navas. On the front of the t-shirt, in the center, it will appear a patch with the word ‘legend’ and a ’16’ in the backgroundwith the years that define the professional career of Jesús Navas, 2003-2024showing in the center a silhouette of the Sevilla FC shield.

On the back, at neck level, another patch will be placed with a black silhouette of Navas. llifting the 2020 Europa League trophy. A detail that has been chosen, as the club explains in its media, by vote by the tokenholders of Socios.com.

Also chosen by Socios.com fans, another symbolic detail will be incorporated: the captains of Sevilla FC, one of whom is Jesús Navas himself, will wear a unique bracelet dedicated to the palace and whose motifs are the same as the front patch of the t-shirt.

The club also specifies that all Sevillistas who wish to do so will have these two patches available in the official stores (also online) starting this Saturday at 10:00 am. They can only be added to the t-shirts with the special Jesús Navas number, at a price of 5 euros. The official 2024/25 shirt with the special Navas number plus the exclusive patches will have a total price of 99.90 euros.