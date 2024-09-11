This Tuesday the curtain came down on the double date of the qualifiers World Cup 2026 with two surprises, a draw that tasted like too much and the victory of the Colombian National Team against Argentina to end a 31-year winless streak in qualifying.

The day opened with the victory of Colombia 2-1 against Argentinain Barranquilla. The left-handedness of James Rodriguez He led the way to victory in a rather lackluster match that was more fought than played.

James Rodriguez Photo:Vanexa Romero. THE TIME Share

The captain of the Selection He provided an assist for Yerson Mosquera’s goal, and finished off the game with a lethal left-footed shot to overcome goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez’s resistance from the penalty spot.

Colombia leaves this double date in September with 4 points collected in two games, and climbed to second place in the standings with 16 units.

Brazil disappointed

The selection of Brazil Paraguay continues to fail to convince in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and lost again, this time in its visit to Defensores del Chaco, 1-0 against a Paraguay that managed to win.

Paraguay’s Isidro Pitta (l) fights for the ball with Brazil’s Marquinhos on Tuesday, during a South American qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup between Paraguay and Brazil at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asunción (Paraguay). EFE/ Juan Pablo Pino Photo:EFE Share

The magic of Vinicus, Endrick and Rodrygo He was conspicuous by his absence in the team of coach Dorival Júnior who was left empty-handed after the goal of Diego Jimenez. A key victory for Paraguayans to be in the fight for a place in the World Cup. Brazil continues to struggle and is on the verge of leaving the qualifying zone.

Bolivia became strong in Chile

One of the surprises of this 8th date took place at the National Stadium in Santiago. Bolivia, which is on, took out its first in history in Chili after winning 1-2 in a game marked by controversy.

Bolivia took the lead with a goal from Carmelo Algaranaz. Chili tied the game with a goal from Eduardo Vargas, who took advantage of the goalkeeper Carlos Lampe he was injured to score. The Bolivian players went against Vargas to claim fair play, but the goal was allowed on the scoreboard. Lampe left crying on the stretcher due to the pain and the error, the first report speaks of a ruptured Achilles tendon.

TOPSHOT – Players of Bolivia celebrate after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Chile and Bolivia, at the National stadium in Santiago, on September 10, 2024. (Photo by Rodrigo ARANGUA / AFP) Photo:AFP Share

The joy of coach Ricardo Gareca’s team did not last long, as they looked helpless and suffered a goal from Michael Terceros which gave Bolivia the victory. Chile is dealt a very strong blow, as it leaves this double date without collecting a single point (it lost 3-0 in Argentina). Bolivia She was the only one to get a perfect score and she enters the fight strong.

In Quito, Ecuador The team was strong and won by the minimum difference against a Peru that cannot find the way to overcome its bad footballing moment. Enner Valencia put his head so that the Ecuadorians could keep the three points and continue on that long road to the World Cup.

The draw of the date was led by Venezuela and Uruguay at the Monumental Stadium in Maturín. It was a game in which the teams did not hurt each other and ended in a bitter 0-0.

Venezuela vs. Uruguay vs. Uruguay Photo:EFE Share

Uruguay, without many of its stars due to suspension, closes the double date with two goalless draws after the 0-0 with Paraguay. Venezuela only gained one point from six.

South American qualifying table

1. Argentina: 18 points

2. Colombia: 16 points

3. Uruguay: 15 points

4. Ecuador: 11 points

5. Brazil: 10 points

6. Venezuela: 10 points

7. Paraguay: 9 points

8. Bolivia: 9 points

9. Chile: 5 points

10. Peru: 3 points

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS