At the Catec technology center, more than 150 engineers shape disruptive aerospace solutions that end up impacting many other sectors
In the Sevillian town of La Rinconada is Aerópolis, the Aerospace Technology Park of Andalusia that brings together more than 90 companies responsible for 40% of all the sector’s turnover in said community. There is also the Advanced Center for Aerospace Technologies (Catec)…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#space #innovative #ideas #gain #height
Leave a Reply