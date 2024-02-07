Abie's bench rides are scheduled for the early afternoon.

Abit are celebrating bench nightmares, i.e. benchers, today, Thursday, in many cities.

For example, in Espoo, the bench trucks leave from 11 o'clock. In the center of Helsinki and Joensuu, you can watch the joy of abie from 12:30 and in Tampere from 13:00.

In Turku, unlike many other big cities, abi will not celebrate until tomorrow, Friday afternoon. In Rovaniemi and Jyväskylä, the assistants celebrated the benchers already last week instead.

Tomorrow on Friday, many high schools celebrate the day of the elderly. The purpose of the tradition is to celebrate the fact that the assistants stay on school leave and the old ones become the high school students who have studied the longest in the high school.

After the bench nightmares, the assistants retreat from teaching to read the spring graduation essays, which start on March 12.

School winter vacations are staggered over a three-week period in February–March. The holiday season starts on February 19 in the capital region and several municipalities in southern Finland.