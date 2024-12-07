Tap It forms an essential part of Spanish culture. And this practice represents a unique gastronomic experience, since it allows you to try different dishes accompanied by a drink, but it is also a very common way of socializing in our country.

Going for tapas is a ritual, since it is not limited to just visiting a single bar or restaurantbut to visit several, while trying different skewers. In some Spanish cities, such as Granada or León, it is common to serve tapas free when ordering a drink, while in others you have to pay and you can choose them from a menu.

In every corner of Spain there is a great tradition of going for tapas. However, Madrid It stands out for having one of the widest offerings in the country in terms of restaurants and bars where you can enjoy a long day of tapas.

In this sense, the capital has many zones ideal for going for tapas, such as the neighborhoods of La Latina, Malasaña or Chamberí. However, there is a street which stands out from the rest for its unmatched range of bars and restaurants and for its youthful atmosphere.









This is the best street in Madrid for tapas

It is, nothing more and nothing less, than Ponzano Streetlocated in the Chamberí neighborhood, between Raimundo Fernández Villaverde and Santa Engracia streets, and considered the best area of ​​the capital to go for tapas, according to a ranking by the magazine ‘Tapas Mazaine’.

Furthermore, the Lonely Planet company defines it as the “hottest street” in Madrid because it is “full of tapas bars and cocktail bars” that have become “very popular in recent years.”

In addition to being one of the reference routes for Madrid gastronomy, Ponzano Street has become in recent years one of the places most popular nightlife in the capitalwith numerous nightclubs and pubs where you can also enjoy what is known as ‘tardeo’.

The best bars and restaurants in Ponzano

Ponzano Street has become one of the fashionable arteries of Madrid. And throughout the day, a large influx of people can be seen in some of its more than 70 bars and restaurants distributed in just over a kilometer in length.

The gastronomic offer on Ponzano Street is very varied, as it has both traditional and traditional bars and restaurants, as well as more modern and avant-garde establishments. In this sense, one of the most legendary restaurants is The Double.

El Doble offers a wide variety of delicious tapas, although its preserves and seafood. Additionally, the bar is popular for its beer tap. All this has made this restaurant one of the most frequented in the area.

Other classic establishments on Ponzano Street that have been established in this area for decades are the Fide seafood restaurant, the Arcos or the Cutting Roomwhich stands out for offering an interactive culinary experience.

However, on Ponzano Street there is also space for the most innovative establishments. In this sense, there are options such as La Malcriada or La Gabinotecaa modern restaurant with creative cuisine in an informal and avant-garde atmosphere.

In addition, in this area there are also restaurants suitable for vegetarians and vegans, a reference in the sector, such as The Greenhouse. With its haute cuisine offering, this restaurant has achieved a Michelin Star and two Repsol Suns.

The Greenhouse has become a must-see in the area. Chef Rodrigo de la Calle’s “green haute cuisine” offers creative dishes with top-quality garden products. The place has five tasting menus, ranging from 130 euros to 230.