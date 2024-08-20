Goat Simulator Remastered Revealed With Gamescom’s Craziest Trailerbut that’s to be expected considering how damn insane Coffee Stain Studios’ glitchy goat action game is.

Back with a remastered edition for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S which will debut later this year, the game was the protagonist during Opening Night Live of a video that was initially shrouded in mystery, although it soon became clear that something wasn’t right.

In the trailer we see a character accessing a maximum security prison where it seems they have been locked up some of the most famous video game memesuntil the surprise arrives in the final cell.

“Get ready to be transported back to 2014, when everything was easier and everyone just wanted to be a goat,” said Joel Rydholm, producer at Coffee Stain Publishing. “Goat Simulator Remastered will launch on the tenth anniversary of the original game.”

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this anniversary by bringing back the title that inspired Goat Simulator 2 and Goat Simulator 3, offering fans the opportunity to relive their goat-filled memories with a host of improvements and stunning new graphics.”