Located west of the Bay of Angels, Antibes is one of the pearls of the French Riviera, in the south of the country. In the 1920s, American novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald settled with his wife, Zelda, at the Villa Saint-Louis to write his masterpiece “Tender Is the Night.” Antibes is also home to the One Wave, a monohull designed in 1948 and completely restored by its owner. The complex is also a paradise for underwater photographers.