Matches and results of Group 16, Third RFEF

Casalarreina 3 – Calahorra B 1

Casalarqueen: Arturo, Beraza, Diego Austri (Jon Estéfano, 60′), Rubén de Porras, Pani, Jorge Bernal, Alberto Baztán (Unai Ranero, 82′), Pita (Adrián Castro, 82′), Ramón Mera (Rodri Molpeceres, 60′ ), Fabio, Javi Duce (Álvaro Salinas, 74′).

Calahorra B: Izan Lecumberri, Sito Castro (Héctor Sanz, 61′), Moratalla, Otero (Iván Ruiz, 68′), Moriones, Ilias Charid, Diego Bartolomé, Pablo Sáenz, Juanlu Vázquez (Saúl Garrido, 68′), Iván Blanco, Andreu Torres .

Goals: 0-1 (33′): Ivan Blanco. 1-1 (66′): Pita. 2-1 (73′): Pita, from a penalty. 3-1 (80′): Alberto Baztan.

Referee: Jorge Martínez Alonso (La Rioja school). Yellow to the local Rodri Molpeceres and the visitor Sito Castro.

Incidents: The Soto. About 450 spectators.

Casalarreina did not fail in their particular play-off final and will be in the promotion qualifiers after beating Calahorra B 3-1 in El Soto, where the local fans responded to the club’s call and recorded the best entry of the season. It was not easy for José Manuel Trejo’s team to add the three points, since Calahorra B went ahead after half an hour through Iván Blanco. The visitor’s threatening advantage was maintained until midway through the second half, when a goal from Pita in the 66th minute started the providential comeback for the hosts. Pita himself put them ahead by converting a penalty in the 73rd minute, and Alberto Baztán sentenced it 3-1 ten minutes from time.

Arnedo 0 – Berceo 0

Arnedo: Pablo Pascual, Jorge Chacón (Queleño, 60′), Manu Rubio, Arpón (Alfonso Corbacho, 70′), Raúl Almagro (Manu Sáenz, 81′), Maestresalas, Herce (David Pérez, 60′), Iván Pascual, Iván Chamadoira , David Ruiz, Paulino León (Raúl Rodríguez, 70′).

Berceo: Dani Benito, Marcos Lapena, Guti, Cerezo, Marcos Moreno, Viguera (Escudero, 89′), Diego Sicília, Óscar García, Samu Azofra, Camilo Dueñas, Sergio Barcina.

Referee: Izaskun Muñoz Echeverría (La Rioja school). Yellow to the local David Ruiz and the visitor Viguera.

Incidents: Path. About 650 spectators.

Arnedo and Berceo closed the season with a goalless draw at Sendero, in an already inconsequential duel for the locals, champions and therefore promoted to Second RFEF a few days ago, but for the visitors. Those from the capital of La Rioja were at stake not to be in the penultimate position, which could lead to a compensated relegation, and they achieved their goal with the point that they added as a result of a good defensive and pressure work that made it very difficult to create the sky-blue team.

Anguiano 0 – The Causeway 1

Anguian: Arróniz, Félix Pavía, Guille Cabrera (Joel Barcina, 67′), Héctor (Richard, 46′), Esaúl, Adrián Rodríguez, Íñigo San Martín (Jorge García, 39′), Moha, Jorge Olarte (Fede Krumnack, 79′) , Ilyass, Edu Medrano (Roberto Levas, 46′).

The Causeway: Andrés García, Álvaro Huerta (Mario Manzanos, 79′), Miguel Casado (Gonzalo Aguillo, 70′), Borja Sánchez, Madalin, Chuchi, Jon Estalayo (Alberto Sáez, 78′), Sabando, Dani Soto (Dani Gómez, 70′ ), Rocha, Viti (Jair Vargas, 40′).

Goal: 0-1 (89′): Dani Gómez.

Referee: Mimoun Larhlid (La Rioja school). Yellow to visitors Viti, Jair Vargas and Madalin. None to the locals.

Incidents: Island. About 225 spectators.

A goal in the 89th minute by Dani Gómez allowed La Calzada to fulfill “in extremis” with the part that was up to them in the combination of results that they needed, but the third-party result did not go their way and Casalarreina’s victory leaves Santo’s men Sunday out of the play-off. Even so, the victory in a complicated course like Anguiano allows La Calzada to close a good season with its head held high. The game was even in general terms and seemed headed for a goalless close when a cross to the far post found Dani Gómez’s header, added twenty minutes from the end, to establish the final 0-1 which, in turn, , leaves Anguiano in a third position that would not have improved in case of victory either, since Alfaro won his match.

Vianes 4 – Rapid Murillo 0

Vianese: Jesús Acobi, Borja Chasco, Gaizka Portillo, Rodrigo Bonilla (Chavarri, 81′), Diego Zangróniz (Álex Conde, 88′), Izan Gamarra (Robert, 60′), Mario Gois, Zárate, Íñigo Rodríguez (Jaime Argaiz, 88′ ), Charli Mendaza, Zúñiga.

Quick Murillo: Julián Rodríguez (Álvaro Martínez, 40′), Palacios, Pujades, Alesanco (Javi Santos, 67′), Sergio Martínez (Jaime García, 67′), Keita, Emilio Olarte, Escobedo, Javi Marín (Javi Martínez, 67′), Khalid Abi, Edu Pastor (Rodrigo Medrano, 81′).

Goals: 1-0 (44′): Charli Mendaza. 2-0 (48′): Izan Gamarra. 3-0 (64′): Rob. 4-0 (73′): Diego Zangróniz.

Referee: Rodrigo Sánchez Murcia (La Rioja school). Yellow to visitors Emilio, Álvaro Martínez and Pujades. None to the locals.

Incidents: Prince of Viana About 250 spectators.

Round league closure for Vianés, who not only got the whole combination of results but also won by the difference they needed to avoid the threat of a possible compensated relegation. It was not easy for the Navarrese to open the can against the already relegated Rápid de Murillo, who resisted until the last minute of the first half. Charli Mendaza’s goal reassured Viana’s men, who widened the gap three minutes after the restart through Izan Gamarra. From 2-0 on, everything was easier for Vianés, who went for the four goals they needed and achieved them through Robert and Diego Zangróniz to the delight of their fans.

Ashtray – Varea (Sunday 1 at 5:30 p.m.)

Alfaro – Haro Deportivo (Sunday 1 at 5:30 p.m.)

Agoncillo – Oyonesa (Sunday 1 at 5:30 p.m.)

Yagüe – River Ebro (Sunday 1 at 17:30)

Next day Group 16, Third RFEF

Play-off for promotion to Second RFEF. Group 16 Semifinals:

second – fifth (May 7/8)

third – fourth (May 7/8)