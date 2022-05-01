Last Friday the American rock band The Killersmade up of musicians Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci Jr., put on an extraordinary concert at Foro Sol in Mexico Cityas part of his tour “Imploding The Mirage Tour”. Her fans enjoyed songs like “My own soul’s warning”, “Reasons”, “Jenny was a friend of mine” and many more.

Among the thousands of attendees at the show from The Killers, there was a person who caused a great sensation: American actress and singer Hilary Duff.

Thanks to several people who came across Hilary Duff, had the privilege of taking a picture with her and later published them on their social networks, fans of the protagonist of “Lizzie McGuire”a Disney Channel series, learned that the star born in Houston, Texas, United States, was enjoying The Killers concert in CDMX.

Hilary Duff did not go unnoticed at The Killers concert. Photo: Twitter

One of the lucky fans to meet Hilary Duffaccompanied by her husband, American singer-songwriter Matthew Koma, was a young woman named Neyda, who shared a couple of photos on her Twitter account.

“Yesterday my sister Ana and I met at Hilary Duff at The Killers concert, she was our entire childhood,” the fan said. “Thank you for letting us take a picture with you, we were so excited.”

In one of the photos posted by Neyda, you can see Hilary Duff, with a michelada in one of her hands, walking through Foro Sol with her husband Matthew Koma.

Other fans met at the protagonist of the series “How i met your father”, through the streets of Mexico City, a few hours before the concert. “My seven-year-old self, a fan of ‘Lizzie McGuire,’ was super happy running into Hilary Duff randomly on CDMX.”

At the moment it is unknown if Hilary Duff was in our country for work reasons, for vacations or traveled to CDMX to attend the show of the band The Killers. What is known about her is that she caused a lot of joy in her fans who ran into her.