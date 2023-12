Friday, December 22, 2023, 00:51



The 112 reported this Thursday night that emergency services had rescued two people from a house on Marqués de Ordoño Street, in El Carmen, in Murcia, one of them 80 years old who was found dead. The other was the son, 60 years old, who was transferred to the Reina Sofía in a semi-conscious state. Both could be affected by Diogenes syndrome.