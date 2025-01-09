The lifeless body of a person has been found inside a burning caravan on the beach of Cala Sardina in San Roque (Cádiz), according to the Emergency Coordination Center (Cecem) 112.

According to the witnesses who alerted Telephone 112 around 5:35 a.m. In the morning, a caravan caught fire in the parking lot of the cove. The Firefighters, Local Police, Civil Guard and the 061 Health Emergency Center were quickly alerted.

Once at the scene, the operatives found the body inside the caravan, without the circumstances being known at the moment in which the fire occurred, which is under investigation.