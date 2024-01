Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 2:35 p.m.



The Region of Murcia reached 483 organ transplants in 2023, which represents 141 transplants per million population, compared to 122.1 for the national average. Thus, 64 more were carried out than the previous year, and transplant activity increased…