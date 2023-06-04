The authorities confirmed the finding of 45 bags with human remains in Jalisco, Mexico. According to them, they could be from the young workers of a call center who have been missing for more than a week.

The Mexican authorities could have found remains of the 7 young employees of a call center who disappeared last month. According to Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruíz, Jalisco prosecutor, they were found inside bags dumped on a very sloped terrain.

“They matched the physical characteristics of some of the wanted youths” who disappeared into a ravine in the municipality of Zapopan, a suburb of Guadalajara, according to the Jalisco state prosecutor’s office.

However, the number of victims and their identities have not yet been determined. The authorities have already contacted the families of the young people and the Jalisciense Institute of Forensic Sciences is working with them to identify them.

“The extraction in the area has not yet finished and the work will continue until the collection of evidence is completely exhausted, even in complex conditions due to the depth and slope,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

The employees were reported missing between May 20 and 22 after arriving at the call center to work. One of the theses advanced by the Prosecutor’s Office is that this call center operated illegally and had links to a network of telephone scams controlled by organized crime.

In Mexico there are more than 110,000 missing persons and thousands of unidentified remains in morgues and cemeteries. Jalisco holds the record for these disappeared and has 15,000 of them.

With AP and local media