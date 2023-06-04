The United States had called for a meeting of the Security Council last week to discuss North Korea’s attempt to put the first spy satellite into orbit, an attempt that ended in failure with the fall of the missile and payload into the sea.
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a senior official in the ruling party, said the Security Council meeting is another indication that the council is acting like a “political vassal” of the United States by accepting Washington’s request and ignoring the country’s right to develop space-related activities.
She added, “I am deeply indignant that the Security Council routinely criticizes our exercise of political rights in compliance with the wishes of the United States, and we strongly condemn and reject this as the most unfair and biased act of interference in our internal affairs and violation of our sovereignty.”
It described the satellite launch as a “legitimate self-defense countermeasure” against growing threats from the United States and its allies, whom Pyongyang accuses of stoking tensions with their annual spring military exercises.
And the sister of the North Korean leader stressed that her country will never recognize the United Nations sanctions “even if imposed hundreds and thousands of times,” and pledged to continue to exercise its sovereign rights, including the launch of spy satellites.
failed experiment
- North Korea announced, last Wednesday, that a space missile carrying a military reconnaissance satellite “crashed into the sea” due to a technical fault, according to the official news agency.
- “The new space rocket Cheulima-1 crashed in the West Sea,” the Korean name for the Yellow Sea, the agency quoted the National Aviation Development Administration as saying.
- The missile lost its momentum due to a malfunction in the engine of the second layer, after the first layer separated during a normal flight.
- The “failure” was attributed to the lack of reliability and stability of the new type engine system applied to the Ciulima-1 space rocket and to the unstable nature of the fuel used.
- The Aviation Administration stressed that it “will conduct an in-depth investigation into the serious defects that were discovered during the launch of the satellite, will take urgent scientific and technological measures to overcome them, and will conduct a second launch as soon as possible by conducting various partial tests.”
#North #Korean #leaders #sister #continue #launch #spy #satellites
Leave a Reply