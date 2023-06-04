The United States had called for a meeting of the Security Council last week to discuss North Korea’s attempt to put the first spy satellite into orbit, an attempt that ended in failure with the fall of the missile and payload into the sea.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a senior official in the ruling party, said the Security Council meeting is another indication that the council is acting like a “political vassal” of the United States by accepting Washington’s request and ignoring the country’s right to develop space-related activities.

She added, “I am deeply indignant that the Security Council routinely criticizes our exercise of political rights in compliance with the wishes of the United States, and we strongly condemn and reject this as the most unfair and biased act of interference in our internal affairs and violation of our sovereignty.”

It described the satellite launch as a “legitimate self-defense countermeasure” against growing threats from the United States and its allies, whom Pyongyang accuses of stoking tensions with their annual spring military exercises.

And the sister of the North Korean leader stressed that her country will never recognize the United Nations sanctions “even if imposed hundreds and thousands of times,” and pledged to continue to exercise its sovereign rights, including the launch of spy satellites.

failed experiment