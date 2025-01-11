Each country has its culinary peculiarities, and what for us are delicacies, in the eyes of citizens of other cultures or origins, They can be somewhat inedible.

The travel guide TasteAtlas has compiled a list of the 100 foods that its readers least liked, with results from all over the world from almost 600,000 reviews.

To avoid controversy, the website specifies that they used “a series of mechanisms that recognize real users and that they ignore bot ratings, nationalistic or local patriotic, and give additional value to the qualifications of users that the system recognizes as knowledgeable.

The fact is that in the list of 100 worst rated foods, there are up to eight dishes from Spainand some in higher positions. In fact, in second place is the sardine sandwich, while in fourth position we find the casserole elvers.

In position eight we find the recipe for faves Catalanwhile at 41 there are the gachas or gachasmigas. In 54th place on the list we find the mango gazpacho, and in 56th place, the typical Canary Islands potato broth.

At the end of the list, the last two dishes are the Asturian apple omelette (91) and the Cordoban cake (92), the typical dessert of Córdoba. This is the complete list: