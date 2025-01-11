Each country has its culinary peculiarities, and what for us are delicacies, in the eyes of citizens of other cultures or origins, They can be somewhat inedible.
The travel guide TasteAtlas has compiled a list of the 100 foods that its readers least liked, with results from all over the world from almost 600,000 reviews.
To avoid controversy, the website specifies that they used “a series of mechanisms that recognize real users and that they ignore bot ratings, nationalistic or local patriotic, and give additional value to the qualifications of users that the system recognizes as knowledgeable.
The fact is that in the list of 100 worst rated foods, there are up to eight dishes from Spainand some in higher positions. In fact, in second place is the sardine sandwich, while in fourth position we find the casserole elvers.
In position eight we find the recipe for faves Catalanwhile at 41 there are the gachas or gachasmigas. In 54th place on the list we find the mango gazpacho, and in 56th place, the typical Canary Islands potato broth.
At the end of the list, the last two dishes are the Asturian apple omelette (91) and the Cordoban cake (92), the typical dessert of Córdoba. This is the complete list:
- Blodplat – Finland
- Sardine sandwich – Spain
- Calskrove – Sweden
- Casserole elvers – Spain
- Jellied Eels – United Kingdom
- Ramen burger – United States
- Chapalele – Chile
- Catalan style faves – Spain
- Thorramatur – Iceland
- Fish entrails – Thailand
- Fried silkworms – Thailand
- Cantonese mooncake – China
- Svið – Iceland
- Ambuyat – Brunei
- Nervetti – Italy
- Tinutan – Indonesia
- Marmite sandwich and chips – New Zealand
- Chicken nuggets – Portugal
- Heusuppe – Switzerland
- Frog Eye Salad – United States
- Fried spider – Cambodia
- Devilled Kidneys – United Kingdom
- Agniares Salad – Greece
- Gomme – Norway
- Oil Down – Grenada
- Zymlok – Poland
- Black Pudding – Ireland
- Banku – Ghana
- Lutefisk – Norway
- Czernina – Poland
- Bread soup – Czech Republic
- Kugel – Israel
- Balaleet – United Arab Emirates
- Orez Shu’it – Israel
- Son-in-law eggs – Thailand
- Paniki – Indonesia
- Koresh Bamieh – Iran
- Tirggel – Switzerland
- Kalvsylta – Sweden
- Fried duck head – China
- Gachasmigas – Spain
- Baked guinea pig – Peru
- Shakarap – Uzbekistan
- Potato salad – South Korea
- Kollpite – Kosovo
- Longeole – Switzerland
- Marmite – United Kingdom
- Balut – Philippines
- Blodpudding – Sweden
- Sklandrausis – Latvia
- Zungenwurst – Germany
- Blood pudding – Vietnam
- Beondegi – South Korea
- Mango gazpacho – Spain
- Mehlsuppe – Switzerland
- Potato broth – Spain
- Boiled ferns – Canada
- Strawberry risotto – Italy
- Masolva Pomazanka – Czech Republic
- Ficelle Picarde – France
- Kata-Kat – Pakistan
- Missi Roti – India
- Tom Chuet – Thailand
- Suchar – Czech Republic
- Bourbourelia – Greece
- Paulista couscous – Brazil
- Kapuska – Türkiye
- Muisjes – Netherlands
- Fiskebollet – Norway
- Naporitan – Japan
- Chocolate bacon – United States
- Pork and beans – United States
- Baked endives with ham – United States
- Indigirka Salad – Russia
- Tête de veau – France
- Riz Casimir – Switzerland
- Big ass ant – Colombia
- Nasibal – Netherlands
- Chicken à la King – United States
- Millionbof – Denmark
- Borleves – Hungary
- Fiambre – Guatemala
- Vegetable roll – Ireland
- Spicy guinea pig – Peru
- Ghapama – Armenia
- Smalahove – Norway
- Sara Udon – Japan
- Fastenwahe – Switzerland
- Kneipp bread – Norway
- Brathering – Germany
- Apple omelet – Spain
- Cordovan cake – Spain
- Hongeo – South Korea
- Sekihan – Japan
- Meat pot – Costa Rica
- Cuy pepian – Peru
- Afang Soup – Nigeria
- Seswaa – Botswana
- São Gonçalo Pastries – Portugal
- Cookie Salad – United States
