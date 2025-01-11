01/11/2025



Updated at 11:53 a.m.





He Coliseum Burgoswith capacity for almost 10,000 people, will be the venue for the Final of the Spanish Cup on January 24 and 25, as announced this Saturday by the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB). In that venue, a bullfighting arena readapted to host the matches of the San Pablo Burgoshe Real Betis Basketball will seek to win a title that has been taken very seriously since the competition started with the group stage in September. They have won, in fact, all the games played, a total of six. The last two, in the quarterfinal tie against Alimerka Oviedo, in Pumarín and San Pablo.

The Verdiblancos, according to the draw made when the first phase of the competition ended, will meet in the semifinals at Monbús Obradoiro. And theirs will be the first of the two games to be played on January 24, although there are no set times yet. The second semi-final will be played on Odilo FC Cartagena and the San Pablo Burgoswho will act as host.

As announced by the Spanish Basketball Federation, Starting this Sunday, a preferential period for purchasing tickets opens for participating clubs.and on Wednesday the 15th (4:00 p.m.) tickets for the general public will go on sale on the FEB ticket website. The semifinals are held on January 24, Friday, and the final on Saturday the 25th.

The impossibility of San Pablo as a headquarters

As already explained in this newspaper, it was practically impossible for Seville to aspire to host this Final Four of the Spanish Cup with the Palacio de los Deportes San Pablo, despite the interest of Betis Baloncesto in hosting itsince the IMD, the municipal company that manages the pavilion, has those dates reserved in the Efeso street venue for the installation of the fair in the corridor of the Seville Half Marathonwhich takes place on January 26.