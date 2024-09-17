The developer would already be working on the conclusion of the saga, as announced Laura Mielepresident of EA Entertainment and Technologyduring the company’s investor relations day. Honey He highlighted the success of the games Star Warswhich has generated more than $5 billion in net bookings, and underscored the connection of more than 40 million fans with the protagonist on his path to becoming a master.

Respawnthe studio behind the acclaimed would be currently focused on the development of what will be the final chapter of this story. This project will continue the journey of Limewho has captivated the audience with his evolution throughout the saga. The expectation grows among the followers, who eagerly await how this trilogy will end.

The director of the first two games, Stig Asmussen, let Respawn last year after having previously expressed his intention to make a trilogy. Before his release, Asmussen He stated in an interview that he had originally conceived the story as a three-part narrative arc, confirming the continuity of his original vision in this final chapter.

The saga Jedi It has been one of the most successful projects of EAnot only for its sales, but for the depth of the narrative and the connection with the universe of Star WarsThe culmination of this story will mark a pivotal moment for both fans and the gaming industry.

Remember that it went on sale today Survivor on platforms PS4 and Xbox One.

Via: VGC