An intricate and dark mystery surrounds Vignale di Traversetolo, a small town in the province of Parma. The horror has materialized in the form of two lifeless bodies, two newborns buried in the garden of a two-family house. A discovery that shocked the entire country and left investigators facing a chilling story, in which many dark points still remain to be clarified.

More and more shocking details in the Parma newborn case

At the center of the storm is Chiara Petrolinia 22-year-old woman, now under investigation for premeditated murder and concealment of a corpse. Last August 7, Chiara gave birth at home to a newborn baby, who was found dead only two days later, on August 9. The story took an even more disturbing turn when, about ten days ago, in the garden of the same villa, the body of another newborn appeared, who had died at least a year earlier. The discovery of this second little body has opened a new chapter in a tragedy that was already difficult to accept.

Chiara had already received a request for a precautionary measure from the Parma Public Prosecutor’s Office for the first alleged infanticide, but the preliminary investigations judge had rejected the request, believing that there were not sufficient precautionary needs. However, the second discovery sheds new light on the story, fueling the suspicion that the two tragic episodes are connected.

The Carabinieri of the Parma operational unit have concluded, after more than three hours of inspection, the searches in the seized area of ​​the villa. Focus on a flowerbedadjacent to the wall of the house, investigators took away some black bags, presumably containing soil to be analyzed. The Parma RIS is working to examine the remains of the newborn found more than a year ago. The Laboratory of Anthropology and Forensic Odontology of the University of Milan is conducting the forensic medical investigations.

Chiara’s parents, along with her younger brother, have disappeared into thin air. Journalists and the curious crowd the small town in search of answers. How is it possible that two pregnancies and their respective tragic epilogues have gone unnoticed in such a small and apparently vigilant environment?

The first autopsy tests on the newborn found on August 9 confirm that the baby was born alive, since he breathed before dying. But how was he killed? This is just one of the many questions that still hover over the case. Investigators are trying to understand whether the second newborn, now just a skeleton, is actually Chiara’s son. And above all, what could be the motive that pushed a young woman, with no apparent psychosis, to commit such a brutal and desperate act.

The investigations, coordinated by the prosecutor Alfonso D’Avinoare still ongoing. The silence of the family and the macabre mystery of the two newborns buried in the garden continue to shake the soul of the community, leaving everyone breathless.