The new requirements that Europe imposes for Selling or renting houses and apartments can affect the sale of homes. The new regulations, which will come into force from 2030, require that properties have greater energy efficiency, so if you have a property that you want to put up for sale or are willing to rent, you must take these into account. new requirements.

At the end of 2023, The number of homes in Spain was close to 27 millionindicates the Ministry of Housing and Urban Agenda, 3.2% more than 2022 and the continuation of an upward trend that has lasted 23 years. Of that figure, according to the INE, more than 19.3 million were considered households, with this number also expecting an increase in the coming years. Even so, we will have to face a new situation starting in 2030, when, as established by European regulation, homes that want to be sold or rented must obtain, at least, a grade of ‘E’ when it comes to energy efficiency.

Reforms will be needed to face this regulation

Since 2013, in order to sell or rent an apartment or a house, homes must have a energy efficiency certificatea document that must be shared with potential tenants or buyers and that, if you do not have it, could lead to sanctions. The system is simple, with a note that, depending on different aspects such as energy consumption or CO2 emissions, will assess the energy footprint of the property from A to Gwith A being the best grade and G being the worst.

In the case of the new European regulation, the minimum qualification necessary to sell or rent will be an E. This is a big problem, since, according to Andimac, the Association that represents the professional distribution of materials for building and rehabilitation, 83% of homes do not reach that levelthat is, eight out of ten do not meet those minimum requirements established by Brussels, but rather their grade is F or G, the two worst. Furthermore, taking into account that three years later the minimum will amount to DWe are facing a complicated situation.





In this sense, it seems that the difficulties in terms of housing supply are going to continue in the same way as now, with the majority of homes having to undertake renovations if they want to be put on the market. According to the INE estimates, the total number of households will grow in the next 15 years by just under four millionwith single-person households having the greatest increase (41.9%), so we will have to see how the housing market evolves if we want to increase the supply and reduce the price in the coming years, something that a large number of people are asking for. Spanish citizens. This European regulation seems like a new stone in the road that many will have to overcome.