A new species of jellyfish of the depths was recently discovered off the coast of Japan. This fascinating creature, called St. George’s Medusa (Saint jordia pages), is characterized by a bright red stomach which recalls the cross of St. George, a symbol present on the flag of England.

An Encounter in the Depths

The St. George’s jellyfish was first spotted and captured at a depth of 812 meters in the Sumisu Caldera, located off the coast of the Ogasawara Islands, about 460 kilometers south of Tokyo. This discovery was made by a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) called Hyper-Dolphin in 2002. Further specimens were observed in 2020, but were not collected.

The St. George’s jellyfish: a unique species

The peculiarity of the Medusa of San Giorgio lies in its bright red stomachwhich has fascinated scientists for its resemblance to the cross of St. George. This feature is visible when the jellyfish is observed from above, making it easily recognizable among other jellyfish of the deep.

According to André Morandini, professor of zoology at the Institute of Biosciences of the University of I know Paul and Director of the Center for Marine Biology (CEBIMar), this species It is very different from all other deep-sea jellyfish discovered so far. It is relatively small, while other species in the same environment tend to be much larger.

A survival strategy

The bright red color of the St. George’s jellyfish’s stomach may play a crucial role in its survival. Scientists believe that this color helps hide food from predators. The jellyfish’s diet consists mainly of bioluminescent organisms that emit light in deep, dark waters. A red stomach could dim this light, protecting the jellyfish after it has consumed its meal.

A new chapter in taxonomy

Due to its unique characteristics, the St. George’s jellyfish not only received a new name, but was also placed in a new subfamily, called Santjordiinae. This jellyfish has small sensory structures called “rhopalia” on both the edge and underside of its umbrella, making it unique in the order Semaeostomeae. This order includes species more commonly known as the moon jellyfish.

The discovery of the St. George’s Medusa opens new perspectives in the field of scientific research. The team of scientists suggests that, given the diversity of this species compared to other jellyfish, it could contain new poisons still unknown. These poisons could have properties different from those studied so far, offering potential applications in the medical and pharmaceutical fields.

Morandini stated:

"Chissà? Forse nasconde segreti più preziosi di tutte le ricchezze minerali che potrebbero essere estratte da quel luogo. Tutto questo con il vantaggio di mantenere intatta la specie e il sito".

An enigma in the deep sea

The St. George’s jellyfish is a fascinating enigma that has only just begun to reveal its secrets. This discovery highlights the importance of marine exploration and the continued study of the creatures of the deep. Each new discovery brings us closer to better understanding the biodiversity of our planet and the wonders it hides.

What do you think about this new discovery? Do you think there are other mysterious creatures yet to be discovered in the deep sea? Leave your comment and let us know your opinion!