He The first baby of 2025 was born just a year later and it was done in the Madrid town of Torrejón de Ardoz. Lucía came into the world with the chimes, at midnight, weighing 2,920 kilograms.

Shortly after, Lola was born in Almería, specifically at 0.08 hours of the new year, at the Torrecárdenas University Hospital. She is the fourth daughter of the family, her parents are called Estefanía and Miguel. It measured 48 centimeters and weighed three kilos. In Andalusia, babies were also born last morning in Córdoba, Granada, Cádiz, Seville, Huelva, Jaén and Málaga.

In Galicia, Mauro has been the first to reach the worldas reported by the Department of Health. His birth occurred at 12:17 a.m. Son of Andrea Estévez Fernández and César Álvarez García, he was born weighing 3,060 kilograms. The second to be born on New Year’s in the Galician community was Nora, in this case at the Clinical Hospital of Santiago de Compostela, a few minutes after Mauro, specifically at 00:24 hours.

The first baby born in Euskadi in 2025 is a girl who came into the world at 12:18 a.m. at the Donostia University Hospital. The little girl weighed 3,480 kilos, as reported by the Basque Health Service, Osakidetza.

Dylan Luis in the Balearic Islands came into the world at 00:52 a.m., at the Can Misses Hospital, weighing 4 kilos and also on the islands, Israel was born this morning, at 3:08 a.m. at the Son Llàtzer Hospital and at 3:40 a.m. Layan Fateh.

Triana is the first baby to be born in Cantabria in 2025. He did it at 00:54 this morning at the Marqués de Valdecilla University Hospital in Santander and weighed 2,510 kilograms. The little girl, daughter of Estívaliz Antolín Joaquín, a resident of the municipality of Cartes, has come into the world after a normal eutocic birth, the Government of Cantabria has reported.

The first baby of the year born in a public hospital in Aragon is called Roma and has entered the world at 1:00 a.m. at the Miguel Servet University Hospital in the Aragonese capital. Sara and Chema’s daughter, Roma Del Prado Ruiz, was born naturally weighing 2,835 kilos and 49.5 centimeters tall.

Fewer early risers

He was not such an early riser Samuel, who was born at 1:12 a.m. at the San Pedro Hospital in Logroño, weighing 3,070 kilos.as reported by the Cantabrian Government.

And, the first birth in the Principality of Asturias in 2025 was that of Álex, a 3.4 kilo baby who was born at 1:32 a.m. on January 1 at the Central University Hospital of Asturias in Oviedo.

And in the Canary Islands, a child who was born around 1:50 a.m. this Wednesday, weighing 4,375 grams at the Canary Islands University Hospital (HUC), in Tenerife, was the first baby of the Canary Islands year.