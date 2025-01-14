Face the Pellegrini’s Betis the second round of the league championship somewhat distanced from its great objective, that of finishing classified in European positions. Specifically, the green and white team has 25 points at the end of the first round, with Mallorca, sixth classified, marking that horizon of continental competitions. These are the most important dates for Betis in the second round of LaLiga: the derby, the ‘big ones’ and the matches against direct rivals:

– The first duel against a direct rival will arrive soon for the green and white, specifically the Saturday, January 25 at 2:00 p.m.in the day 21, in which Betis visits Mallorca in a clash that promises intense intensity between two contenders fighting to be in Europe next year.

– In the next day, the 22ndhe Betis will receive at the Villamarín on Sunday, February 2 at 9:00 p.m. Athletic Cluban opponent who this year is fighting to get into the Champions League and who currently has 11 more points than the Verdiblancos.

– More closely in the table, Betis fights with another Basque team, the Royal Societywhich he will also receive in Heliopolis shortly after, the weekend of February 16 in the day 24at a time to be confirmed. The closing of that month is important for the Verdiblancos, as the day February 20 they play the second leg of the Conference play off League at Villamarín against Gent. For its part, if it reaches it, the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals will be played on February 26.









– And in the day 26big game for Betis against real Madrid in it Villamarin on March 2. Pellegrini’s men will seek to take the hit against Mbappé, Vinicius, Bellingham and company to give their fans a ‘joy’.

– It will be in the day 29 when one of the most anticipated games of the season arrives in the city of Seville. On March 30, Betis will receive Sevilla FC in Heliópolis in the second and last derby of the current 2024-25 campaign. After Sevilla’s 1-0 victory (Lukebakio) in the first round, Pellegrini’s team wants a vendetta at home against their eternal rival.

– And the next day, the 30another big one: it will be time to play in the FC Barcelona field on April 6.

– After visiting Barcelona, ​​the Beticos will face two consecutive days, 31 and 32, against direct rivals in Europe: receive the Villarreal at Villamarín on April 13 and visit Montilivi to play against Girona on the 20th.

– The last big game of the green and whites in LaLiga It will be on the penultimate day, the 38visiting the Metropolitan to face the one who has been the winter champion, the Atlético de Madrid.