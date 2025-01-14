The beginning of the new year means the obligation to carry out a procedure for many retirees. It is about the pensioners residing abroadwho must prove their experience during the first quarter in order to continue collecting their benefit normally.

Since the entry of 2025, the Social security has notified through its social networks and other communication channels of the need to present this document. Likewise, as indicated by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, the National Institute of Social Security is going to send some 115,169 letters to pensioners residents abroad to inform them of the document they must present and the advantages of doing so through the application created for this and other procedures.

“The letters will be addressed both to those who have not yet registered in the application, as well as to those who did so, but did not prove their experience, and to those who registered and completed the procedure,” highlights the Ministry. The letter will be received in Spanish and in other languages ​​depending on the place of residence.

Only for pensioners residing abroad

From Social Security they insist that the life certificate should only be presented by pensioners residing abroad. Therefore, those who live in Spain will not have to carry out any procedures.









The faith of life is a document that proves the experience of the recipient of that pension. This document is issued by the competent authority of the country of residence.

The deadline to prove the experience

As in previous years, pensioners residing abroad must present their experience during the first quarter of the year. That is to say, from January 1 to March 31, 2025.

If they do not present it, these pensioners may lose the amount that would have been awarded to them after their retirement.

What should I do if I am a pensioner and live abroad?

The procedure can be done in person before the competent authority, but also in the VIVESS application, available in Spanish, English, French and German.

Download the free app

Record. This step will only be necessary the first time you use the application. It can be done with DNI/NIE, cl@ve or file number

Prove experience. The last step is the accreditation of the experience. After clicking on the “credit experience” button, you have to smile at the camera again. The application will issue a receipt indicating that the accreditation has been carried out correctly

Pensioners residing abroad can prove their experience from January 1 to March 31 In person or through the VIVESS app from a mobile phone Learn how to do it with this tutorial: pic.twitter.com/SRn99PEEaT — Ministry of Inclusion Social Security Migrations (@inclusiongob) January 10, 2025

When the procedure is completed, the pensioner will receive an immediate justification of the completion of this procedure and a subsequent confirmation from the INSS, without additional procedures. Through VIVESS, both INSS and ISM pensioners will be able to prove their tax residence, update the payment method to bank transfer and modify their personal or banking information at any time.

In 2024, 41,700 pensioners residing in 107 countries were registered.