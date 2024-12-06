The “war against Christmas” arrives in Spain late

Isabel Díaz Ayuso says that “the word Christmas is read and heard less and less,” but it is late. The American right has been preaching its concern that “they don’t take it away from us” for a long time and we assume quite successfully, because Christmas is still alive and well here. It will be because seven years ago we already said here that Trump had saved Christmas from all his enemies and in the US you could once again say “Merry Christmas” without fear, instead of terrible things like “Happy Holidays.”

From Ayuso’s words it can be deduced that in Spain we are still in the pre-victory phase, in the middle of the battle for Christmas. “Let those who hate her take her away from us,” he says, 20 years later after the ultra network FOX News solemnly declared in prime time that Christmas was “under siege.” Host Bill O’Reilly, who would end up fired for non-stop sexual harassmentopened that Christmas Eve intervention with an unforgettable phrase: “Across the country, Christmas is under attack.”

“Profane progressives,” O’Reilly said two decades ago, wanted to “destroy religion in the public square” by attacking Christmas because otherwise Americans would never approve of terrible evils like “gay marriage,” “drugs,” or “the redistribution of wealth through taxes. And he wasn’t even being very innovative: in 1959 the far-right magazine American Opinion He was already denouncing a UN plan to end Christmas, which must have failed like so many UN plans for other things.

The author spoke of this “communist conspiracy” to remove “Christ” from “Christmas,” perhaps without knowing that he himself was repeating an old story. 100 years ago The anti-Semitic magnate Henry Ford lamented that he could not find Christmas greeting cards that made reference to the birth of Jesus. If you are wondering who was to blame for this, suffice it to say that these articles are known under the eloquent title of “The International Jew: the world’s main problem.”

It seems that Christmas is a tough nut to crack, because it is still with us here after so much “siege”. However, it is striking that the most absurd cultural wars that occur in the United States always find a way to reach Spain. Being able to imitate the most brilliant aspects of his education or his public conscience, we continue to insist on bringing us the most ridiculous of his ideological battles, which if they already call for laughter there, here they make no sense whatsoever. Merry Christmas, to all who celebrate it.