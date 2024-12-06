Mar Flores has arrived at the Jiménez Díaz Foundation, a Madrid hospital where Alejandra Rubio is admitted to give birth to her son with Carlo Costanzia, and He received the congratulations very smiling of the press that was waiting for her at the door.

This Thursday, Not even if we were exclusively revealed the admission of the new mother to the medical center, where she went accompanied by Terelu Campos. However, a person close to Mar Flores assured Belén Esteban that she, who is the grandmother on her father’s side, I was not aware that labor had begun.

But it seems that she has already been informed, because this Friday first thing in the morning He arrived at the hospital in a taxi, from which he got out in a hurrybut very smiling.

Still, he had time to reply “thank you very much” when the reporter Europa Press He congratulated him on the imminent arrival of a baby to the family.

The model did not say another word and quickly entered the medical center, so He did not confirm if the child had already been born. or if inside he would meet his mother-in-law, Terelu Campos.