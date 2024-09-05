Roberta From Padua and her partner Alessandro Vicinanza are back to get the many fans who follow them on social media talking. For a few days now, gossip has gone crazy over the news of an alleged pregnancy, complete with an announcement from the red carpet of the prestigious Film Festival of Venice, but something doesn’t add up. While the couple stole the spotlight with the symbolic gesture of a pink sock given by Alessandro to Roberta, the public is now wondering: is this a real announcement or a calculated move? The behind-the-scenes details revealed in these hours cast a shadow of suspicion on what appears to be a clever media game.

Is Roberta di Padua pregnant? Gossip is raging on the web

Roberta Di Padua, 42 years old, already mother of an eleven year old child, and Alexander Closeness41, ex of Ida Platano, were protagonists of the last season of Men and Women. Outside the studio of the famous dating show, they have managed to keep the attention on them alive, unlike other couples who have quickly vanished from the media radar. But is their relationship real or just a facade? The public is divided and now the Venice episode has further fueled doubts.

The sensational gesture of the pink sockinitially interpreted as an announcement of a stork on the way, sparked the hopes of fans. However, the excitement soon turned into disappointment. According to rumors reported by some fans of Men and Women and from the gossip expert Amedeo Venzathe news would be nothing more than a publicity stunt. The couple, in fact, would have worn dresses sponsored by an atelier specialized in bridal fashion, and the entire scene would have been orchestrated to promote the brand. It is also rumored that the couple could soon appear at Very true to tell the “fairy tale” experienced thanks to these clothes, insinuating that the next chapter could really be a child.

But there is more. Another element has raised further doubts about the veracity of the pregnancy. As reported by Blasting NewsRoberta would have sipped prosecco at the Lido in Venice, a gesture that a pregnant woman would hardly do. This detail has further fueled the skeptical comments. Lorenzo Pugnaloni on Instagram on September 4th he stressed:

“The sponsor brought them there, and that gesture was pure exhibitionism. Why don’t they deny it? For hype.”

For now, the couple has not made any official statements. It remains to be seen how the public will react, whether with disappointment or curiosity, as the anticipation for a possible official statement grows. One thing is certain: the mystery of the baby-gate still has a lot to reveal.