Developers at Game Science took to social media to announce that Black Myth: Wukong And entered Gold phase and will consequently hit the stores without delay, with the release date set for August 20th on PS5 and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, and WEGAME), with an Xbox Series X|S version planned at a later date.
In the post published on X by the Chinese studio, it is explained that at the moment the focus of the development team is to “work hard on the final stages of experimentation, testing and distribution of the game”. After all, the “Gold phase” means that the main development of a title is complete and that the “gold master” copy is ready for certification on the various platforms, a step that is followed by the printing of physical copies. This means that now the team’s goal is to check if there are any bugs or aspects to be refined with a possible day one patch.
A new trailer tomorrow
In the same post, the developers teased that they will soon release a New Black Myth: Wukong Trailerto be precise tomorrow, August 7, at 04:00 Italian time. In short, a last little taste of the game, before the reviews from the international press and the actual launch, which will be available to you starting at 04:00 Italian time on August 20th.
In this regard, the team asks players not to share online any images, videos and information about unreleased content that could leak online in the coming days so as not to ruin the surprise for other users. If you want to know more about the game, without spoilers, we suggest you read our special with everything we know about Black Myth: Wukong.
