Developers at Game Science took to social media to announce that Black Myth: Wukong And entered Gold phase and will consequently hit the stores without delay, with the release date set for August 20th on PS5 and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, and WEGAME), with an Xbox Series X|S version planned at a later date.

In the post published on X by the Chinese studio, it is explained that at the moment the focus of the development team is to “work hard on the final stages of experimentation, testing and distribution of the game”. After all, the “Gold phase” means that the main development of a title is complete and that the “gold master” copy is ready for certification on the various platforms, a step that is followed by the printing of physical copies. This means that now the team’s goal is to check if there are any bugs or aspects to be refined with a possible day one patch.