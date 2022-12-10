The United States is no longer insisting that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) not attack targets in Russia. This was reported by the newspaper on December 9 The Times citing a source in the US Department of Defense.

“We are still using the same escalation calculations, however, the fear of escalation has changed since the beginning [конфликта на Украине]. The situation has changed,” the source said.

Now the US leadership is not so much concerned about the possible escalation of the conflict by Moscow in response to the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Russia. In this regard, calls to prevent provocations have become less frequent.

“We don’t say to Kyiv: “Don’t hit the Russians (in Russia and in the Crimea. – Ed.).” We cannot tell them what to do. It is up to them to decide how they use their weapons,” added a senior source to The Times.

It is noted that for the United States now it is only important that Ukraine comply with the terms of the Geneva Convention.

In general, now Washington is against the fact that the families of Russians are under attack and that Kyiv specifically eliminates specific individuals. According to the information now available, Ukraine follows these warnings.

Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal wrote that, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the United States no longer prohibits Ukraine from using American weapons against Crimea.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stressed that Kyiv plans to take back its territories partly by military, partly by diplomatic means.

Earlier, on December 7, White House spokesman John Kirby emphasized that the United States had never called on Kyiv to attack Russian territories. Kirby added that the Ukrainian authorities have the right to make such decisions on their own.

Kirby pointed out that the United States provided weapons to Ukraine only so that Kyiv had the opportunity to defend itself, and did not encourage strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Prior to that, on December 5, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that in the morning Ukrainian drones tried to attack the airfields of Diaghilevo in the Ryazan region and Engels in the Saratov region.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

