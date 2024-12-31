Tuesday, December 31, 2024
The ticket is always requested, Alberto

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 31, 2024
in Business
The ticket is always requested, Alberto
I have to tell you, friend Alberto, that I couldn’t believe what I heard you say this week. I’m referring to that idea that “I’m not going to look at the meal tickets of any leader of my party or another party.” I have to admit it even if it costs me. Since he went down to Madrid I can’t stop wondering who this man is who used to wear glasses and now doesn’t. Sometimes, I feel like sneaking into the administrative building of San Caetano, the headquarters of the scourge of Vox, has been occupied by an ultrabody.

We have both been civil servants in the service of the State for more than 25 years, Alberto. If we should have learned anything, it is that tickets must be requested and always seen; no exceptions. Always demanding the ticket constitutes one of the fundamental pillars of the rule of law. It starts by not checking the tickets when it had to be done and from whom it had to be demanded and it ends in the Supreme Court or, even worse, in the Soto del Real prison.

