Around 4pm this afternoon a terrible accident occurred in Piazza Enrico Fermi, in the Marconi area of ​​Rome: five cars involved, a 43-year-old is in serious condition

Another terrible accident occurred today, Thursday 25 July, on Italian roads in this hot summer season. A massive pile-up involved five car in Piazza Enrico Fermi in the Marco area, in the south-west quadrant of the capital. One of the cars involved overturned with its roof still on the asphalt along the road. The one who paid the highest price was a 43-year-old man transported with a red code to the emergency room.

Ambulance; photo from archive

The dynamics of the accident involving five cars

This afternoon, around 4pm, a terrible pile-up occurred involving five cars in Rome. One of them, a Toyota Aygoended up overturned on the asphalt.

According to initial reconstructions carried out by law enforcement, a car was travelling at high speed on a stretch of the carriageway reserved for buses when, at a certain point, it collided with a second car which, instead, was immersed in traffic.

The impact between the two cars was extremely violent, causing one of them, a Toyota Aygo, to overturn and involving five other cars.

The arrival of help

The terrible pile-up involving several cars today in the capital has triggered immediate alarm from passers-by and motorists present at that tragic moment. Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene of the collision, taking in a seriously injured person, a 43-year-old man. Once extracted from the overturned car, he was immediately transferred to the hospital in red code Saint Camillus.

The patrol officers of the Local Police of Rome Capital‘XI Marconi Group Once they arrived on site, they collected all the necessary findings to ascertain the causes and responsibilities of the serious accident that occurred. The accident caused severe traffic slowdowns, so much so that the traffic in the affected area had to be managed by the officers themselves.