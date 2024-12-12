The investigation into alleged rape that also affected Real Madrid’s French forward, Kylian Mbappé, has finally been closed due to lack of sufficient evidence, as announced this Thursday by the Swedish prosecutor’s office, which avoided naming the player. “I consider that the evidence is not sufficient to continue the investigation, so it is closed,” the prosecutor in charge of the case, Marina Chirakova, said in a statement.

The investigation was opened in Sweden last October after a trip by the player to the Scandinavian country to attend a private party in Stockholm, where the events supposedly occurred. The news broke the same month, causing a huge scandal in France.

At the time there was some confusion around the information about the investigation. The events would have occurred in the nightclub in a booth at the Club V nightclub, but some information pointed to a friend of the footballer, while others pointed to Mbappé himself as the author of the alleged rape. The official statement from the Swedish prosecutor’s office then avoided mentioning him directly.

For his part, the Real Madrid player categorically denied the facts and even denied that he was being investigated. In a statement, the French superstar claimed to be unaware of the complaint and said he was the victim of a media campaign with “fake news.” “These accusations are false and irresponsible, and their spread is unacceptable,” Mbappé added.

Mbappé spent two days in the Swedish capital at the beginning of October, taking advantage of the fact that he had free time and that he had not been called up by the French team due to discomfort in the femoral biceps of his left leg. In Stockholm he was accompanied by several friends and visited restaurants and nightclubs, according to Swedish tabloids, which published a photo of him leaving a venue. The Swedish Police carried out a search in the same hotel where the French star stayed, according to images broadcast by the media in this Nordic country.

The news of the investigation file coincides with the fact that today it will be known whether the French footballer is injured after the Whites’ match against Italian Atalanta in the Champions League match.