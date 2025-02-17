Fifty years later, the lynxs have returned to the Palencia Cerrato with the release of ‘Virgo’ and ‘Returns Board, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, and the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán.

It is the first two lynx, male and female that populate this area of ​​the province of Palencia, which have been released in a fence of adaptation, but The Board’s forecast is to release another four more through its reintegration in nature throughout this year.

“This project will generate employment, will encourage nature tourism and will promote economic activities linked to the environment; In addition, it will help to position Castilla y León as a sustainable first -order destination “said Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, who has reiterated his commitment” to the recovery and conservation of species to protect the environment and contribute to economic and social development “of the Community.

Also, Fernández Mañueco has indicated that The Board has invested almost two million euros, Mainly in infrastructure, technical and material equipment, with the objective “is to provide the Iberian Lince with an adequate environment for its survival” in the community.

Likewise, from the regional government, all previous technical studies are carrying out to reintroduce this species in ecologically and socially viable areas in the community, for which which You are also looking for financing of Next Generation funds of the European Union.

The president of the Board has pointed out that the Iberian lynx “is a symbol” of the fauna of Castilla y León and is “a pride” that returns to the community for everything it represents.

“This feline is an ally of agriculture, since Help control rabbits overpopulation that damage the crops. It is also compatible with extensive livestock, since it is an effective density controller of different predators and enhances the minor hunting of mustélids such as ferret and comadreja, improving the populations of Perdiz, “said Fernández Mañueco.

For his part, the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, has asserted that the lynx “is a species that has become an emblem: when a society wants, it can”, to which he added that he has been “to the edge of extinction and Recently it has ceased to be considered ‘at risk “. And although he has not recovered “the splendor that he should”, with the release of these two copies in the community “he takes another step in that direction.”

In addition to this program around the Iberian lynx, the regional Executive has launched different projects for the recovery and conservation of the imperial eagle, the pellet Águila, the breakthrough, the brown bear, the black stork, the Iberian desmán, the European vision , the Ricotí and Urogallo.