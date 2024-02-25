Deputy Butina: conditions for the work of foreign agents may be tightened in Russia

Maria Butina, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, admitted the possibility of tightening the conditions for the work of foreign agents in Russia, reports TASS.

“Whether there will be any additional initiatives or not, we’ll see, everything will depend on how foreign agency work will be within the framework of what is reasonable and fair,” the deputy said.

According to her, the authorities do not plan to “destroy” foreign agents. Butina clarified that decisions on new restrictions are made with the aim of protecting and informing Russians about the activities of relevant individuals.

Earlier it became known that the State Duma proposed banning foreign agents from using social networks. At the same time, deputy Andrei Alshevskikh noted that the status of a foreign agent is not a stigma for life and is removed when violations are eliminated.