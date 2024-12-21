The Spanish nautical sector closes the first half of 2024 with stability in income and employment, although it anticipates challenges for 2025. According to the first perception survey promoted by ANEN, About 42% of companies increased their income compared to the previous year, while the majority kept their templates stable. However, high bureaucracy and insufficient legislation are identified as the main obstacles to the development of the industry.

The first perception survey on the current situation of the nautical sector in Spain, promoted by the National Association of Nautical Companies (ANEN) in collaboration with the Sports Chair of the Polytechnic University of Valencia, reveals a panorama of stability in income and employment during the first half of 2024, although it anticipates economic and structural challenges for 2025.

Nearly 42% of the companies participating in the survey, which includes representatives of ten subsectors of the nautical industry in different autonomous communities, claim to have increased their income between January and July 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year.

This increase is more pronounced in companies located in Madrid and Cataloniawhile Andalusia has the highest percentage of companies that reported a decrease in their income (30%).

In terms of employment, Most companies have kept their workforce stable, with marginal increases in those who reported higher income. Marinas stand out as the subsector with the greatest increase in income, while companies selling new boats reported a significant drop.

Outlook for 2025: declining income and stable employment

Looking ahead to 2025, expectations are divided. About half of the companies surveyed anticipate a drop in revenue, especially in the construction and sales of new pleasure craft subsectors. Larger companies are those that project worse economic performance.

Regarding employment, 75% of companies do not anticipate new hires for next yearalthough 20.8% do plan to expand their workforce, mainly the largest companies based in Madrid. By subsectors, recreational and sports companies are those that show the greatest intention to increase their workforce.

The survey also highlights the main structural challenges of the sector. High bureaucracy and complex administrative procedures are identified as the greatest obstacles to business development.

Furthermore, companies highlight that current legislation does not adequately respond to the specific needs of the nautical sector, limiting its growth and capacity for innovation.

Tool to understand the sector

This survey, which will be carried out every six months, seeks to provide an accurate view of the situation of the nautical sector in Spain, based on key indicators such as income, employment and investment, and helping to identify areas for improvement.

With the data obtained, ANEN and companies in the sector hope to contribute to the creation of policies and strategies that allow overcoming structural barriers and promoting the sustainable growth of this key industry in the national economy.