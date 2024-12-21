In the last fateful summer of love, among the breakups that occurred there was one between two popular faces that did not have as much media noise as other couples who put an end to their relationship. After two years of relationship, in July the modelJessica Goicoechea and the footballer Marc Bartra They made the decision to discreetly separate following the maxim of their relationship. The two met in 2022 without wanting to make the exact moment publicly clear and, after the model was accused of interfering in the marriage with Bartra’s son, they set a date for their love. After leaving clues on social networks, rumors of a possible relationship between the two sparked.

«I like to say that we met at a concert. There was quite an attraction from the beginning. “We don’t start anything serious until after a while,” the ‘influencer’ then clarified, who unexpectedly reappeared to confess that she was single and happy without the athlete. Now and months after beginning a new stage in his life, Goicoechea has surprised his followers with some photographs of his recent trip to Bali where it seems that he has completely forgotten his previous love. And not only because he is experiencing a successful end to the year professionally, but because he would have a new hope.

As the journalist has pointed out Alba Medinapopular on the social network X for her observations about the world of the gossip press, Jessica would not have traveled to Bali alone. It is common for two people who travel to the same place to upload similar photographs to their social networks, some of the snapshots that the popular rugby player has shared on the networks Manu Moreno They coincide in locations with those of the ‘influencer’. This movement has not gone unnoticed and has ignited rumors that the two could have started a relationship.

The clues are clear. The athlete shares a photograph on the island where he poses with some monkeys, the same ones that Goicoechea later portrayed for his social networks. Later, several photos of the sea and cliffs seem to indicate that they both shared the same views at the same moment. But it was a video of the rugby player jumping into the water that left the key detail of the possible romantic trip, since in it you can hear the voice of a woman encouraging him to jump and which could be Jessica’s.









At 26 years old, the Spanish rugby 7 team player is experiencing a very popular moment in his career after going viral on social networks for starring in videos dancing with his teammates. This success on social networks has made the player try other professions in which he can already boast that he feels comfortable. From the countryside she went on to star in campaigns as a model, partner with French beauty brands and star on the October cover of ‘Men’s Health’ magazine. Perhaps it was this facet as a model that brought him closer to meeting Jessica Goicoechea. «There are very few of us who make a living from this sport… Furthermore, poorly and only while we play, because it is impossible to save with rugby. But hey… at least you travel and experience things that you wouldn’t enjoy with a normal job,” he acknowledged in an interview for the publication.

Rumors of the romance between the two come when they are most being romantically linked to third parties. «When she left him with Bartra, there were rumors that Jessica had been with a boy at a beach club in Formentera. They are not boyfriends by any means but he is a guy who is there and they spend time together. He is very tall, dark and handsome. Is called Pol Roca», it was said in the Mediaset podcast ‘In all sauces’. For his part, last October, the player was seen having dinner on what seemed like his first date with the singer. Bad Gyal in Cadaqués. He would have met her in the summer in Punta Umbría. Without official confirmations, their entourage did point out that the two were dating, but only a couple of interactions on networks indicated that they maintain contact.