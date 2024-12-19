The schooling period for the next course in the Community of Madrid will open on March 12

The schooling period for the next academic year in public centers in the Community of Madrid will open on March 12 and will allow registration in the nearly 2,000 public and subsidized schools, nursery schools and institutes in the region. The registration period will be from June 12 to June 26 for Infant, Primary and Special, and from June 12 to July 4 in Secondary and Baccalaureate.

This was announced this Wednesday by the regional government in a press release, in which it detailed that some 150,000 families in the region are expected to participate in the process. They may submit applications in person at the center they request first and also electronically through the institutional website. www.comunidad.madrid.

The final lists of those admitted to the second cycle of Early Childhood Education, Primary Education, ESO and Baccalaureate will be published on May 28, while those for the first cycle of Early Childhood Education will be known on June 6.

This year, the scores that were adapted to comply with the state Organic Law of Modification of the Organic Law of Education (LOMLOE) will continue to be applied, which, although prioritizing proximity to the center of the parents’ home as the main admission criterion, the regional government Within their powers, other circumstances such as having siblings in the same school or facilitating family grouping take precedence.

Other grading criteria are also maintained, such as multiple births, single parents or applicants in foster care, in which case they may obtain three points.

For their part, those who are victims of gender violence or terrorism will add two points, and the unborn child will be considered for the purposes of applying the large family criterion. Furthermore, in the case of requesting a place in the Baccalaureate stage, the student’s academic record will be taken into account in order to support the effort as one of the basic pillars of Madrid education.

The scale for siblings enrolled in the same school or institute will continue to be the highest. In this way, 15 points will be awarded for one brother who teaches at the same school or institute and 30 for two or more. The ratings for the proximity to home section preserve the criterion of a single schooling zone in each municipality or, in the case of the capital, municipal district, a measure widely recognized by Madrid families.

The assessment of the income of the family unit is also maintained – limited to recipients of the Minimum Insertion Income or the Minimum Vital Income (IMV) -, of the disability, of the parents who work in the center, of the large family or parents or siblings who are former students.