Singer Raphael remains hospitalized after suffering a health incident during the recording of the Christmas special of The Revolt. On Tuesday, the artist experienced a speech problem, which was initially related to a possible strokebeing urgently transferred to the San Carlos Clinical Hospital to receive specialized medical care.

According to the statement issued by his medical team, “the patient Miguel Rafael Martos Sánchez was transferred last night to the San Carlos Clinical Hospital as a result of a problem detected in his speech, compatible with a possible stroke. After the first hours and “After carrying out the urgent neurological study, stroke has been ruled out as the cause of his hospital admission.”

Despite this first encouraging diagnosis, doctors have pointed out that “More tests will be necessary to determine the origin of the neurological process presented”.

In consideration of his medical history, which includes a transplant performed at the 12 de Octubre University Hospital, the artist will be transferred to said center for continued monitoring.

The decision has been made by Raphael himself and his family, who have requested the attention of specialists who already know his medical history.